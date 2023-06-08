UrduPoint.com

School Health Screening Program To Be Proved Game-changer: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 08:38 PM

School health screening program to be proved game-changer: Minister

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the present government's initiative school health screening project will be proved historic and game changer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the present government's initiative school health screening project will be proved historic and game changer.

This was expressed by him while jointly presiding over a meeting with Health Minister Dr Nasir Jamal, held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Thursday.

He said that the program would protect the present and future generations from dangerous diseases in the province.

He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, children were going to be screened on such a large scale.

Caretaker Punjab Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the PHC would audit all the laboratories regarding the health screening of children.

Families of patients suffering from dangerous diseases like thalassemia go through extreme pain every day, he said. The minister said that parents could save their children from lifelong disabilities through school health screening program.

Earlier, the ministers reviewed the measures regarding blood screening of the 9th grade students in educational institutions of Punjab.

Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel informed about the details in this regard in the meeting.

He informed that every child would be screened for various diseases including thalassemia before the 9th class examination. He said that final approval of the proposed legislation by the Law Department would be given by the Punjab Cabinet. The Punjab Health Care Commission would play an important role in health screening of children. All technical aspects would be reviewed in this regard in the steering committee, he added.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Barrister Mudassar Ishaq and Mohammad Nader from Law department, Deputy Secretary Dr. Abdul Rehman, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Pro Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, Dean Institute of Public Health Prof. Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, Dr. Hussain Jafari, Dr. Yasmin Ehsan, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Anwar Janjua, Prof. Dr. Faiza Bashir, Prof. Shabnam Majeed, MD Children's Hospital Dr. Tipu, Chairman Lahore board Muhammad Habib and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab Nasir Nasir Jamal Nabeel Shabnam Majeed All From Government Cabinet Blood

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

10 minutes ago
 PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off pe ..

PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & oth ..

Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & other corruption cases: Atta Tara ..

9 minutes ago
 PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-2 ..

PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, ..

Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, 2023: Survey

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.