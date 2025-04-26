Open Menu

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza Discuss Regional Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 03:49 PM

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza acknowledges efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight menace of terrorism and reaffirms Pakistan’s strong commitment in ensuring sustainable peace at regional and global level

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Executive Director Regional Anti Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment in ensuring sustainable peace at regional and global level.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Rawalpindi Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

8 minutes ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

3 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

7 hours ago
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

16 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

16 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

16 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

16 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

16 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan