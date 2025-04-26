SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza Discuss Regional Security
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 03:49 PM
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza acknowledges efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight menace of terrorism and reaffirms Pakistan’s strong commitment in ensuring sustainable peace at regional and global level
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Executive Director Regional Anti Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
During meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation.
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment in ensuring sustainable peace at regional and global level.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
