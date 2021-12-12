UrduPoint.com

Screening Test For CSS Exam To Be Held In February

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

Screening test for CSS exam to be held in February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Sunday said screening test for Central Superior Service (CSS) Competitive Exam (CE) 2022 would be held in February next year.

Talking to APP he said Multiple Choice Questions based Preliminary Test (MPT) prior to main written examination of CSS was accorded approval by the Federal Cabinet in its last meeting.

The SAPM said the screening test was aimed at filtering the serious candidates for the CSS written exam. It would prove to be a 'win-win' not only for the FPSC, but also for the candidates by saving the time of FPSC, as well as, students.

He said the initiative would reduce the CSS recruitment process from 20 months to 12 months, enabling FPSC to effectively select highly motivated candidates for the main CSS exam.

Shehzad said the screening test before competitive examinations was being practiced all over the world. The test did not take into account domain specific knowledge required to perform in various groups.

He said the matter was earlier considered in Cabinet meeting held on December 10, 2019, wherein the proposal for introduction of screening test prior to written exam was not approved.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Superior February December Sunday CSS 2019 All From Cabinet Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

11 minutes ago
 SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

56 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.