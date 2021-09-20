UrduPoint.com

SECDIV Holds Two-day Training On Counter Nuclear Proliferation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:13 PM

SECDIV holds two-day training on counter nuclear proliferation

A team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) conducted a two-day Commodity Identification Training (CIT) at Model Customs Collectorate, Sost this month, aimed at enhancing awareness on strategic export controls and implementation of UNSC sanctions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) conducted a two-day Commodity Identification Training (CIT) at Model Customs Collectorate, Sost this month, aimed at enhancing awareness on strategic export controls and implementation of UNSC sanctions.

The training on September 15-16 was aimed at enhancing competence of frontline field staff in identification and interdiction of sensitive dual use goods, the Foreign Office said Monday.

Over the two days, the lectures, presentations and discussions were held on various aspects of strategic export controls, identification of dual use commodities, implementation of UNSC sanction resolutions and national counter proliferation efforts.

The deliberations during the outreach sessions also focused on the tools and methods for effective national counter proliferation efforts and implementation of Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act-2004 (SECA-2004).

The team also visited the Karakoram International University and Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to sensitize the academia and business community on laws and regulations related to strategic export controls including implementation of Internal Compliance Programme (ICP) Guidelines and targeted sanctions.

The outreach visit was part of SECDIV routine Annual Outreach and Capacity Building Plan.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Business Nuclear Visit Chamber September Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule aban ..

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule abandoned Pakistan series

3 minutes ago
 Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid dipl ..

Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid diplomatic spat

2 minutes ago
 Missing youth found hanging from tree

Missing youth found hanging from tree

2 minutes ago
 Greece begins moving migrants to new 'closed' camp ..

Greece begins moving migrants to new 'closed' camp

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases ..

Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill police inspector in southeast Nigeria

Gunmen kill police inspector in southeast Nigeria

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.