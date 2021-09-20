SECDIV holds two-day training on counter nuclear proliferation

A team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) conducted a two-day Commodity Identification Training (CIT) at Model Customs Collectorate, Sost this month, aimed at enhancing awareness on strategic export controls and implementation of UNSC sanctions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) conducted a two-day Commodity Identification Training (CIT) at Model Customs Collectorate, Sost this month, aimed at enhancing awareness on strategic export controls and implementation of UNSC sanctions.

The training on September 15-16 was aimed at enhancing competence of frontline field staff in identification and interdiction of sensitive dual use goods, the Foreign Office said Monday.

Over the two days, the lectures, presentations and discussions were held on various aspects of strategic export controls, identification of dual use commodities, implementation of UNSC sanction resolutions and national counter proliferation efforts.

The deliberations during the outreach sessions also focused on the tools and methods for effective national counter proliferation efforts and implementation of Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act-2004 (SECA-2004).

The team also visited the Karakoram International University and Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to sensitize the academia and business community on laws and regulations related to strategic export controls including implementation of Internal Compliance Programme (ICP) Guidelines and targeted sanctions.

The outreach visit was part of SECDIV routine Annual Outreach and Capacity Building Plan.