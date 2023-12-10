Open Menu

Second Day Of Cultural And Poetry Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Second day of cultural and poetry event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The second day of the cultural and poetry event was held at Lahore Fort in collaboration

with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Ashgabat here on Saturday.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari while addressing the ceremony spoke about the beautiful blend

of different aspects in the field of art, literature and culture.

The participation of famous analysts in the event "Privatization of Institutions in Pakistan" provided

an opportunity to give a new colour to the world of visual arts.

After that, in the section called "Faiz Shanaci" great writers like Iftikhar Arif, Salima Hashmi, and Asghar Nadeem Syed expressed their views.

Other sections like Pyar Bhary Dallan and Mehfil-e-Hirs decorated the artistic and literary atmospheres in various fields.

Arif Waqar, Sharif Awan, and Farrukh Yar hosted Ammar Aziz and entertained the audience in "Ishq Nama".

Shafaq Lashari's skillful presence in "Old Lahore Ki Dastan" gave life to the stories, while in "21st Century Woman" Saima Iram and Kishore Naheed spoke about the women of the times and reminded the audience of the need for continuous struggle.

The participants in "Akbar Masoom Ki Yad" and "Kasuti Ka Safar" made the audience aware through their hard work that every day was full of challenges.

The poets expressed their views and entertained the audience with meaningful discussions in Poetry Session and "Iftikhar Arif's Religious Poetry".

