Parineeti Chopra Joins Growing Chorus Against Indian Media's Misinformation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:13 PM
Bollywood actress expresses frustration over spread of misinformation and writing
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has publicly criticized Indian media outlets for spreading false and sensationalized news amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
In the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack and India’s controversial claims about strikes on Pakistani civilian areas, Indian media has come under fire for allegedly promoting unverified and misleading reports. While critics from abroad have long challenged the credibility of some Indian news channels, the backlash is now coming from within the country—including prominent figures from the film industry.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti Chopra expressed frustration over the spread of misinformation, writing:
“The worst thing we’re doing right now is scaring our viewers by spreading fake news. Let’s rely only on official updates—nothing else. Report responsibly.”
Chopra’s remarks reflect growing concern over the role of media in escalating public fear and confusion during sensitive times.
She is not alone in her criticism.
Earlier, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha had also slammed Indian news channels, calling their broadcasts “a joke.” In a strongly worded post, Sinha said:
“I’m fed up with the dramatic visuals and the shouting. What exactly is the media trying to achieve with all this noise?”
“Stop pushing people into panic. Stop spreading chaos. Stop watching this nonsense in the name of news,".
The statements underscore a wider disillusionment with what many perceive as the irresponsible conduct of Indian mainstream media, particularly during national security events.
The criticism is not just about fake news but about the emotional manipulation and lack of journalistic ethics displayed by certain outlets.
As the public discourse shifts, the calls for accountable and factual journalism continue to grow louder, with influential voices like Chopra and Sinha pushing for a media landscape that prioritizes truth over theatrics.
