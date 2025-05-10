US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Donald J Trump congratulates both Pakistan and India, and their people, confirms ceasefire takes effect immediately

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) In a major development, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Taking to social media, President Trump stated that after extended late-night talks with both sides, the two countries reached a consensus to halt hostilities. “I congratulate both nations and their people,” he said, confirming that the ceasefire takes effect immediately.

President Trump described the decision as a “wise move” and emphasized that the United States played a mediating role in bringing about the truce. He also expressed gratitude to both parties for their cooperation and willingness to de-escalate the conflict.

The announcement comes just hours after Pakistan launched a missile strike on India, reportedly causing significant damage — a major escalation in the ongoing military confrontation.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that over the past 48 hours, he and Vice President Mike Vance had engaged in discussions with key leaders from both nations.

Those involved in the dialogue included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and from Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir and Asim Malik.

Rubio further stated: “I am pleased to announce that both the Indian and Pakistani governments have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, and have begun broader dialogue at a neutral location to address longstanding issues,”.

The conflict had escalated sharply following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, late last month. The incident led to retaliatory military action by India which triggered the days of cross-border hostilities.