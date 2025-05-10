Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

(@Abdulla99267510)

A US Federal judge has ordered the immediate and honorable release of Ramisa Öztürk, a Turkish PhD student and Fulbright Scholar at Tufts University, who had been detained for over six weeks at a Louisiana immigration detention facility for protesting against the Gaza war.

Ramisa was arrested in March near her home in Somerville, Boston, by plainclothes, masked officers, sparking outrage from human rights groups and academic institutions. Her arrest stemmed from her criticism of Tufts University’s policies regarding Palestine and her calls for divestment from companies linked to Israel.

On Friday, Judge William Sessions of the US District Court in Vermont ruled in her favor, stating that Ramisa’s detention violated her constitutional right to free speech.

“She was imprisoned simply for writing an opinion piece,” the judge said. “This is antithetical to the First Amendment and may suppress freedom of expression for millions of non-citizens in the United States,”.

During the hearing, Ramisa revealed she suffered severe asthma attacks while in detention, which she attributed to the poor conditions and psychological stress of incarceration. The court acknowledged her deteriorating health and cited it as an additional reason for her immediate release.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represented Ramisa, called the arrest unlawful and unconstitutional, arguing that it set a dangerous precedent for academic freedom and civil liberties.

“This case is a clear warning that dissent, especially from non-citizens, is being criminalized under the guise of immigration enforcement,” said an ACLU spokesperson.

Ramisa’s case has drawn international attention and is being hailed as a victory for freedom of speech in the face of increasing crackdowns on pro-Palestinian advocacy in the West.