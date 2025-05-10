Open Menu

Turkish PhD Student Released By US Court After Arrest Over Gaza Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:58 PM

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

Judge William Sessions of the US District Court in Vermont rules in her favor, saying that Ramisa’s detention violated her constitutional right to free speech

BOSTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) A US Federal judge has ordered the immediate and honorable release of Ramisa Öztürk, a Turkish PhD student and Fulbright Scholar at Tufts University, who had been detained for over six weeks at a Louisiana immigration detention facility for protesting against the Gaza war.

Ramisa was arrested in March near her home in Somerville, Boston, by plainclothes, masked officers, sparking outrage from human rights groups and academic institutions. Her arrest stemmed from her criticism of Tufts University’s policies regarding Palestine and her calls for divestment from companies linked to Israel.

On Friday, Judge William Sessions of the US District Court in Vermont ruled in her favor, stating that Ramisa’s detention violated her constitutional right to free speech.

“She was imprisoned simply for writing an opinion piece,” the judge said. “This is antithetical to the First Amendment and may suppress freedom of expression for millions of non-citizens in the United States,”.

During the hearing, Ramisa revealed she suffered severe asthma attacks while in detention, which she attributed to the poor conditions and psychological stress of incarceration. The court acknowledged her deteriorating health and cited it as an additional reason for her immediate release.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represented Ramisa, called the arrest unlawful and unconstitutional, arguing that it set a dangerous precedent for academic freedom and civil liberties.

“This case is a clear warning that dissent, especially from non-citizens, is being criminalized under the guise of immigration enforcement,” said an ACLU spokesperson.

Ramisa’s case has drawn international attention and is being hailed as a victory for freedom of speech in the face of increasing crackdowns on pro-Palestinian advocacy in the West.

Related Topics

Hearing Israel Palestine Poor Gaza Student Boston United States March May From Million Court

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

22 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

42 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World