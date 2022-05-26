UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Emphasises On Provision Of Best Treatment With Respect

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best treatment with respect

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday visited several hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Multan on the fourth day of his visits to the health facilities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday visited several hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Multan on the fourth day of his visits to the health facilities across the province.

According to the Health department Punjab sources, the Secretary Health visited DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, THQ Taunsa, Civil Hospital Multan, Parvez Elahi Cardiac Hospital Multan, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Mother and Child Hospital Multan, DTL Multan, RBC Multan and Filter Clinic Indus Hospital Multan.

During his visit to the DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, he paid special attention to Nursing College and Cardiac building and checked availability of facilities there. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the Secretary about the facilities in hospitals.

The Secretary Health said on the occasion that he was keen to visit Mother and Child Hospital Multan and reviewed its development in progress.

He said the government hospitals would be provided with facilities of international standards on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz who gave a mission to make health centers of the province better by providing best doctors and sufficient medicine supplies.

He said that the patients should be treated with respect and the best facilities should be provided to them.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood accompanied the Secretary Health.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Progress All Government Best

Recent Stories

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Q ..

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Questions Under Oath - James

1 minute ago
 Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA perform ..

Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA performance

1 minute ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

1 minute ago
 Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G ..

Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G Khan

1 minute ago
 Fine Arts College gets NOC from HEC for visual art ..

Fine Arts College gets NOC from HEC for visual art degree

2 minutes ago
 DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio ..

DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio vaccination

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.