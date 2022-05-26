Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best treatment with respect

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday visited several hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Multan on the fourth day of his visits to the health facilities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday visited several hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Multan on the fourth day of his visits to the health facilities across the province.

According to the Health department Punjab sources, the Secretary Health visited DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, THQ Taunsa, Civil Hospital Multan, Parvez Elahi Cardiac Hospital Multan, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Mother and Child Hospital Multan, DTL Multan, RBC Multan and Filter Clinic Indus Hospital Multan.

During his visit to the DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, he paid special attention to Nursing College and Cardiac building and checked availability of facilities there. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the Secretary about the facilities in hospitals.

The Secretary Health said on the occasion that he was keen to visit Mother and Child Hospital Multan and reviewed its development in progress.

He said the government hospitals would be provided with facilities of international standards on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz who gave a mission to make health centers of the province better by providing best doctors and sufficient medicine supplies.

He said that the patients should be treated with respect and the best facilities should be provided to them.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood accompanied the Secretary Health.