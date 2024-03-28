Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan Visits RDA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE), Capt. (R) Asad Ullah Khan here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)
Chairing a meeting held at RDA office, the Secretary appreciated the work being done by RDA.
According to RDA spokesman, the DG RDA briefed the Secretary about the reforms and development works being carried out by RDA. Detailed briefings were also given on RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road project, Nullah Lai Expressway project and others.
The Secretary directed the authorities to initiate the projects as soon as possible.
He instructed the officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.
The DG RDA on the occasion said that the projects would be started soon and all-out efforts would be made to complete construction work within shortest possible time frame.
The officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) also briefed the Secretary about the performance and projects of WASA and PHA.
The Secretary directed WASA authorities to make earnest efforts to increase the revenue and ordered that bold steps should be taken for stability and strengthening of the Agency.
On this occasion, Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza, Additional Director General RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar, Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, DG PHA Ahmad Hassan Ranjha, Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Director Admn & Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua and other officers concerned of RDA, WASA and PHA were present.
