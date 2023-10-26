Secretary information Sindh emphasizes for effective promotion of public welfare projects

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Provincial Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday gave orders to all the officers to utilize the available resources to publicize the public welfare projects as well as to report the public issues and complaints reported in the media in the form of press clippings to the relevant superiors, so that people could get immediate relief.

He directed the Divisional Director Hyderabad to visit the under-construction buildings of the information department in 8 districts review the complaints received regarding delays in construction and use of poor materials and submit a comprehensive report so that the issue could be apprised to the senior officials of the buildings department and the under-construction buildings of the Information department be completed without delay.

He said that the responsibility of the officers was not only to give coverage but also to convey the public issues published in print and electronic media to the higher authorities for early resolution.

Nadeem ur Rehman Memon visited various sections of the Information department's office in Hyderabad along with Director-General of Public Relations Sindh, Sawai Khan Chalgari.

Subsequently, a meeting with district officials was convened, where Memon reassured information department officials of their commitment to providing necessary facilities to help them carry out their duties effectively. Divisional Director Hyderabad, Irshad Ali Chandio provided a detailed briefing on divisional affairs, developmental projects, and internal departmental matters.

Numerous officials were present at the meeting, including Deputy Director Information Hyderabad, Shahzad Sheikh, Deputy Director Information Matiari Sabir Kaka, Deputy Director Information Tando Allahyar Khalid Kamboh, Deputy Director Information Tando Muhammad Khan Kalsoom Khoso, Deputy Director Information Jamshoro Rafiq Ahmed Solangi, Deputy Director Information Naila Sheikh, District Information Officer Sajawal Mahfooz Soomro, District Information Officer Badin Sarfraz Samoon, Information Officers Alamgir Ranjhani, Muhammad Sultan and Mushtaq Ahmed Patoli among others.