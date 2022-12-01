Secretary LG visits Dhadar Local Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini on Thursday visited Dhadar Local Department and other sectors in the area during his visit.

Secretary Local Government Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini was briefed about the performance of office and other issues by Administrator Gul Munir Magsi.

Assistant Director Local Government Azad Khan Khajak, Nasir Aslam Zehri, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Secretary Local Government Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini made a detailed visit and inspection of the new and old buildings and also asked about the rent of the shops which have been given on rent. Meanwhile, he also visited Public Park.

The secretary of local government said that all the land should be registered with the revenue department.