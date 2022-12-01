UrduPoint.com

Secretary LG Visits Dhadar Local Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Secretary LG visits Dhadar Local Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini on Thursday visited Dhadar Local Department and other sectors in the area during his visit.

Secretary Local Government Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini was briefed about the performance of office and other issues by Administrator Gul Munir Magsi.

Assistant Director Local Government Azad Khan Khajak, Nasir Aslam Zehri, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Secretary Local Government Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini made a detailed visit and inspection of the new and old buildings and also asked about the rent of the shops which have been given on rent. Meanwhile, he also visited Public Park.

The secretary of local government said that all the land should be registered with the revenue department.

Related Topics

Balochistan Visit Rent Nasir All Government

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

26 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.