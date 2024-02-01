Open Menu

Secretary Sports, DC Mastung Visits SNGBRMH, Review Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 08:18 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Secretary of Sports, Javed Anwar Shahwani, along with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli on Thursday paid a visit to the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital (SNGBRMH) in Mastung.

According to a press release, Secretary of sports and DC expressed their belief that doctors should prioritize service to humanity. They underscored the importance of the health sector and its role in providing essential services to the public.

SNGBRMH is one of the high quality hospitals of the province in which all medical facilities are being provided 24 hours a day, they said.

They said that steps would be taken to further modernize and develop the hospital.

Apart from this, due to the fact that this hospital is on the national highway, the patients of minor and major accidents that occur daily are directed to this hospital only, all emergency facilities are provided to them, they said.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mirwani gave a detailed briefing about the hospital.

Secretary Sports and Deputy Commissioner Mustang also made a detailed review of all the departments of the hospital and also gave some instructions to the hospital administration for further improvement.

