Section 144 imposed in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :To ensure protection to teams of polio workers assigned for delivery of polio drops to 210730 children in Kohat district, Section 144 has been imposed from Thursday till further order in the district Under the section display of weapons, tinted glasses of vehicles and pillion riding have been banned, Spokesman for Kohat police informed media through a press release.

He said around 1500 policemen and officers were deployed to provide security to polio teams in different areas. Violators of the ban would strictly be dealt with, the spokesman said.