UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section 144 Imposed In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:02 PM

Section 144 imposed in Kohat

To ensure protection to teams of polio workers assigned for delivery of polio drops to 210730 children in Kohat district, Section 144 has been imposed from Thursday till further order in the district Under the section display of weapons, tinted glasses of vehicles and pillion riding have been banned, Spokesman for Kohat police informed media through a press release

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :To ensure protection to teams of polio workers assigned for delivery of polio drops to 210730 children in Kohat district, Section 144 has been imposed from Thursday till further order in the district Under the section display of weapons, tinted glasses of vehicles and pillion riding have been banned, Spokesman for Kohat police informed media through a press release.

He said around 1500 policemen and officers were deployed to provide security to polio teams in different areas. Violators of the ban would strictly be dealt with, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Polio Vehicles Kohat Media From

Recent Stories

French Interior Minister Decries Arson Attempt at ..

1 second ago

Chief Minister Punjab to be chief guest at I-Day m ..

2 seconds ago

All set to celebrate ID at University of Agricultu ..

4 seconds ago

Italy orders virus tests on Croatia, Greece, Malta ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab recommends two doctors for Tamgha i-Imtiaz

4 minutes ago

Public, Private schools not to reopen before Septe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.