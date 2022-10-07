Section 144 imposed in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Zubair Niazi has imposed Section 144 in the district for the next 30 days, said a notification issued by the district administration on Friday.

According to the notification, a ban has been imposed on sale of firecrackers, fireworks, sale and purchase of chemical material, one-wheeling, provoking slogans, use of loud spears in mosques for hurting religious sentiments, display of weapons, aerial firing, display of objectionable pamphlets and use of illegal lights on vehicles for a period of 30 days.

The directive also said that there would be a ban on entry of Afghan refugees in bazaars and markets. Violators of the order would face stern legal action, the notification added.