UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed In Lower Dir

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Section 144 imposed in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Muhammad Zubair Niazi has imposed Section 144 in the district for the next 30 days, said a notification issued by the district administration on Friday.

According to the notification, a ban has been imposed on sale of firecrackers, fireworks, sale and purchase of chemical material, one-wheeling, provoking slogans, use of loud spears in mosques for hurting religious sentiments, display of weapons, aerial firing, display of objectionable pamphlets and use of illegal lights on vehicles for a period of 30 days.

The directive also said that there would be a ban on entry of Afghan refugees in bazaars and markets. Violators of the order would face stern legal action, the notification added.

Related Topics

Firing Afghanistan Vehicles Sale Dir Market Refugee

Recent Stories

PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till c ..

PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till complete rehabilitation of floo ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

12 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

12 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.