Security at polling stations of NA-43 reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Muhammad Adnan on Monday visited various polling stations of NA-43, Tank cum Dera Ismail Khan and examined the security situation for the re-polling.

According to police spokesman, the DSP checked police personnel deployed at those polling stations and issued necessary directives to ensure peace and security.

The re-polling process is underway on five polling stations of NA-43 in Dera Ismail Khan.

On February 8, the polling did not take place at six polling stations of NA-43 including five in Dera Ismail Khan due to the deteriorating situation of law and order.

A total of 5438 voters are registered to cast their votes in these six polling stations.

In terms of electoral dynamics, independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi, supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured 63,556 votes, followed closely by Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) with 62,730 votes.