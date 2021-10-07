Security cameras installed to eliminate corruption from KPT: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that security cameras had installed at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to eliminate corruption.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there was reports of corruption at KPT and we had closed doors of such illegal activity by installing security cameras.

Commenting on Pandora papers, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a Cell to probe the matter.

Replying to a question about Maryam Safdar's verbal attacks on heads of the judicial institutions, he said we would take up this issue with a cabinet to stop Maryam for irresponsible behaviour. Pakistan Muslim League-N, had internal conflicts and issues, he added.