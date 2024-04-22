Security Forces Kill 11 Terrorists In KP: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 05:22 PM
The military’s media wing says an intelligence based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan on reported presence of terrorists.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) The security forces on Monday killed eleven terrorists in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were successfully neutralised.
In another encounter in North Waziristan, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.
Locals of the area appreciated the operations by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
