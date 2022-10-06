UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Terrorist In Mattani

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 11:48 PM

A terrorist was killed on Thursday during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in general area Mattani of Peshawar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A terrorist was killed on Thursday during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in general area Mattani of Peshawar.

The security forces killed the terrorist amid intense fire exchange that took place between troops and the terrorists during the conduct of the operation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

