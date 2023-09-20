Open Menu

Security Forces Killed Terrorist In Kulachi IBO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Security forces killed terrorist in Kulachi IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist and injured the other during an intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan District.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it said.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation, whereas sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

