Security Heightened For Peaceful Ramazan In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Tank police have beefed up security for ensuring peace during the holy month of Ramazan.
According to the police spokesman, As part of efforts, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) City Sharifullah Khan Kundi leading a police team conducted extensive patrols and inspections in hotels, markets, checkpoints, and other key points throughout the night.
During the operation, DSP City Khan Kundi personally visited several areas, including Thana City, Station Road, Pirkachha Road, Sabzi Mandi, Bazaar Road, Darra Pezu Road, Farsha, Wazirabad, Qutub Colony, Gharbi Chakar, Sabirabad, Alahiabad, and police checkpoints.
He instructed policemen on duty to remain vigilant and actively monitor suspicious individuals and movements to deter thefts and other unlawful activities.
Moreover, inspections were carried out in hotels and eateries and owners were urged to register the details of guests and promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopkeepers at South Waziristan Lower warned against overcharging2 minutes ago
-
ASP appeals the citizens to keep close eye on their surroundings12 minutes ago
-
DC stresses need to control rapidly growing population22 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city31 minutes ago
-
PHC orders removal of Noor ul Haq Qadri's name from ECL31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits wholesale Ramadan Bazaar to review arrangements31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with two motorcycles31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Minister meets DG SFA32 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Dhoke Manga, adjoining areas32 minutes ago
-
Shahbaz Sharif casts vote in Senate polls32 minutes ago
-
KP EC issues public notice for Senate election32 minutes ago
-
DG SFA visits dairy laboratory32 minutes ago