Security heightened for peaceful Ramazan in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Tank police have beefed up security for ensuring peace during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the police spokesman, As part of efforts, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) City Sharifullah Khan Kundi leading a police team conducted extensive patrols and inspections in hotels, markets, checkpoints, and other key points throughout the night.

During the operation, DSP City Khan Kundi personally visited several areas, including Thana City, Station Road, Pirkachha Road, Sabzi Mandi, Bazaar Road, Darra Pezu Road, Farsha, Wazirabad, Qutub Colony, Gharbi Chakar, Sabirabad, Alahiabad, and police checkpoints.

He instructed policemen on duty to remain vigilant and actively monitor suspicious individuals and movements to deter thefts and other unlawful activities.

Moreover, inspections were carried out in hotels and eateries and owners were urged to register the details of guests and promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities.