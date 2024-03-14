Open Menu

Security Heightened For Peaceful Ramazan In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Security heightened for peaceful Ramazan in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Tank police have beefed up security for ensuring peace during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the police spokesman, As part of efforts, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) City Sharifullah Khan Kundi leading a police team conducted extensive patrols and inspections in hotels, markets, checkpoints, and other key points throughout the night.

During the operation, DSP City Khan Kundi personally visited several areas, including Thana City, Station Road, Pirkachha Road, Sabzi Mandi, Bazaar Road, Darra Pezu Road, Farsha, Wazirabad, Qutub Colony, Gharbi Chakar, Sabirabad, Alahiabad, and police checkpoints.

He instructed policemen on duty to remain vigilant and actively monitor suspicious individuals and movements to deter thefts and other unlawful activities.

Moreover, inspections were carried out in hotels and eateries and owners were urged to register the details of guests and promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Related Topics

Police Road Tank Wazirabad Market

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

35 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

43 minutes ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

57 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

58 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

1 hour ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

1 hour ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

1 hour ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan