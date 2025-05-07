Security tightens,Punjab Home Department issues directive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday issued a directive to bolster security across the province.

According to a spokesperson,the letter has been sent to the Inspector General of Punjab Police,CCPO Lahore,all Regional Police Officers (RPOs),City Police Officers(CPOs),District Police Officers (DPOs) and Deputy Commissioners.

The directive outlines strict measures to secure sensitive locations and key installations throughout Punjab.

It emphasizes the need for foolproof arrangements in all districts to prevent any potential security breaches.

The instructions were issued by the internal security wing of the Punjab Home Department,aiming to ensure preparedness in the face of any possible threats,spokesperson concluded.