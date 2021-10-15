Seerat Conference held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur e-Library

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was organized by Sports Department Bahawalpur Division at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur e-Library here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was organized by sports Department Bahawalpur Division at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur e-Library here today.

During the conference, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani said that by following Seerat-e-Rasol(SAW), we could achieve success in both the worlds.

Maulana Kabir Abbasi and Malik Allah Bakhsh Kuliar also delivered speeches on the topic of Seerat-un-Nabi(SAW).

Famous Naat Khwans Shahid Rasool, Ejaz Rasool and Taswar Hussain recited Naat Rasool Maqbool SAW in the ceremony. The event was attended by Divisional Sports Officer Maqsood Al Hassan Javed, District Sports Officer Amir Hameed and dignitaries of the city.