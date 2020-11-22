UrduPoint.com
Self-examination Vital For Early Diagnosis, Treatment Of Breast Cancer: Samina

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday said the self-examination of breasts by the women could lead to early diagnosis and easy treatment of breast cancer without any complications.

Addressing at the prize distribution ceremony of a cricket match between the female parliamentarians and women journalists for creating awareness on breast cancer, the first lady said the Pink Ribbon drive was not confined to October rather it was expanding and yet continued.

She thanked media for massive awareness on the self-examination and treatment of the disease besides helping to eliminating the allied taboos.

Lauding the idea of awareness-raising cricket match, she said such activities were vital to improve health as well as spread a desired message.

The ten-over match was won by parliamentarians' team and the chief guest gave away trophies and shields among the players as well as the organizers.

She said during the drive against breast cancer, the parliamentarians extended full support to her and even travelled to Gilgit, Swat, Karachi and Lahore and other areas to apprise the women there about seriousness of the issue.

The first lady said consequent to countrywide campaign, participated by doctors' civil society, military institutions and students, some organizations had come up to offer diagnosis and treatment facilities to the women.

She told the audience that a telephone helpline had also been established where the women could call and seek guidance and advise from certified doctors in case they were reluctant or unable to visit a medical expert.

The same helpline would also facilitate the women to get an appointment for check up.

She said having highlighted the issue of breast cancer in October, a special focus would be given to the rights of persons with disabilities during December.

Earlier, the first lady was introduced with the participating teams and also had a group photo with them.

Senator Faisal Javed, female parliamentarians and media representatives also attended the special sports event.\867

