Selfie Claims Father, Daughter’s Lives In Swat

Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:27 PM

Selfie claims father, daughter’s lives in Swat

The girl, identified as 17-year-old Areesh, slipped while taking a selfie and fell into the river.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The selfie craze claimed the lives of a father and daughter as the girl slipped into the river.

The incident took place in Bahrain, Swat where the father and daughter had come for a visit.



Looking at the drowning daughter, father Najeeb Shuja also jumped into the river to rescue her but swept away with the flow of water.

Locals started searching for the dead bodies.

The father’s dead body was recovered from the river by the local youth near gurleen stop while the girl’s dead body was also found later.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital from where they will be taken to Karachi.

Meanwhile, a girl fell into river Kabul at Sorhi Khel point while taking selfie on Sunday Morning.

Rescue 1122 team has reached at the site of incident and started rescue and search operation.

Currently, Rescue 1122 teams carried out rescue and search operation for three days at three locations of Kherabad, Jhangera and Sorhi khel to trace six people who were drowned in two different incidents.

Rescue 1122 team Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan took part in these operations.

