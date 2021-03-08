Seminar " Fanoon-e-Latifa Aur Khawateen" Held At PUCAR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Rawalpindi in collaboration with Pattan Folk Drama, M Association, arranged a walk and seminar titled 'Fanoon-e-Latifa aur Khawateen' to mark international Women's day.

Former Director Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), Naheed Manzoor was chief guest at the seminar.

While addressing the participants, she said women have the potential and essence that men do not have, adding she said that the obstacles are put in the way of a woman but if she goes beyond her resolve, nothing can stop her from succeeding.

In a panel discussion Asma Butt, Director of Dolphin Communications said, she had worked in most of the performing arts. "I believe that the abilities that are in women are not in men," she added.

As a female filmmaker, "I have faced many difficulties during my film 'Fikr Naat', but I did not give up and by releasing the film, I proved that a woman can assert her place and status in the society if she wants to."Leading actress Rizwana Khan, Ms. Seerat, Sawira Shahzadi, and Rekha Yusuf also attended the seminar and addressed the gathering.