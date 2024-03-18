Seminar Held On "Prevention Of Blasphemous Material Or Activities On Social Media''
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a seminar on "Prevention
of blasphemous material or activities on social media'', here on Monday.
Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum and Directorate of Student Affairs jointly
organized the seminar which was aimed to address the challenges posed
by the misuse of social media and foster dialogue on effective strategies
for prevention.
UoS Pro VC Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin underscored the importance of
upholding freedom of expression while recognizing the boundaries of respectful
discourse.
He also emphasized the need for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding
to counteract the spread of divisive content online. He further said: "Our collective
responsibility lies in fostering an environment where diverse perspectives can
coexist harmoniously, without resorting to derogatory or inflammatory content".
UoS Department of Islamic Studies Assistant Prof Dr Feroz Ud Din Shah highlighted
the complexities surrounding the regulation of online content and stressed the
significance of striking a balance between protecting religious sentiments and
safeguarding fundamental freedoms. He further emphasized the importance of
upholding religious harmony and tolerance in the digital sphere.
UoS Department of Communication & Media Studies Assistant Prof Dr Nouman
Yasir highlighted that policymakers, technology companies, and civil society
organizations must collaborate in devising effective solutions that respect both
freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.
"By fostering dialogue and promoting digital literacy, we can empower individuals
to navigate the complexities of online world responsibly", he added.
