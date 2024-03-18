Open Menu

Seminar Held On "Prevention Of Blasphemous Material Or Activities On Social Media''

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Seminar held on "Prevention of blasphemous material or activities on social media''

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a seminar on "Prevention

of blasphemous material or activities on social media'', here on Monday.

Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum and Directorate of Student Affairs jointly

organized the seminar which was aimed to address the challenges posed

by the misuse of social media and foster dialogue on effective strategies

for prevention.

UoS Pro VC Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin underscored the importance of

upholding freedom of expression while recognizing the boundaries of respectful

discourse.

He also emphasized the need for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding

to counteract the spread of divisive content online. He further said: "Our collective

responsibility lies in fostering an environment where diverse perspectives can

coexist harmoniously, without resorting to derogatory or inflammatory content".

UoS Department of Islamic Studies Assistant Prof Dr Feroz Ud Din Shah highlighted

the complexities surrounding the regulation of online content and stressed the

significance of striking a balance between protecting religious sentiments and

safeguarding fundamental freedoms. He further emphasized the importance of

upholding religious harmony and tolerance in the digital sphere.

UoS Department of Communication & Media Studies Assistant Prof Dr Nouman

Yasir highlighted that policymakers, technology companies, and civil society

organizations must collaborate in devising effective solutions that respect both

freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.

"By fostering dialogue and promoting digital literacy, we can empower individuals

to navigate the complexities of online world responsibly", he added.

