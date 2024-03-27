Seminar on food security issues held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that farming was a science and there was food business worth amount 150 billions Dollars globally.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar regarding food security issues.

He highlighted that the most of research on our agriculture was chemistry based that's why we are far behind in per-acre average productivity. It should be biological based, he added.

Agricultural productivity has suffered due to weather variations over the past four years.

Director Pakistan Bait Ul Mal South Punjab, Mahar Mazhar Abbas stressed the importance of increasing food production to meet the growing population's needs.

He said that cultivating barren lands and upgrading irrigation system was also vital in this regard.

Dean Food and Nutrition at Mian Nawaz Sharif University, Dr. Umar Farooq, said that the ratio of stunted growth which is between 30 and 40 percent was alarming and said that the height of future generations will become short. He said that the average age of Pakistan was lowest in the region due to improper diet which is less than 60. While the average age of citizens of Japan and South Korea was between eighty-five and ninety years.

On this occasion, Assistant Director PBM Kashif Saleem, Divisional Director Social Welfare, CEO Health Dr. Zafar, DHO Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, Syed Haider Ali and others were present.

APP/kmr-sak