Seminar On Food Security Issues Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that farming was a science and there was food business worth amount 150 billions Dollars globally.
He expressed these views while addressing a seminar regarding food security issues.
He highlighted that the most of research on our agriculture was chemistry based that's why we are far behind in per-acre average productivity. It should be biological based, he added.
Agricultural productivity has suffered due to weather variations over the past four years.
Director Pakistan Bait Ul Mal South Punjab, Mahar Mazhar Abbas stressed the importance of increasing food production to meet the growing population's needs.
He said that cultivating barren lands and upgrading irrigation system was also vital in this regard.
Dean Food and Nutrition at Mian Nawaz Sharif University, Dr. Umar Farooq, said that the ratio of stunted growth which is between 30 and 40 percent was alarming and said that the height of future generations will become short. He said that the average age of Pakistan was lowest in the region due to improper diet which is less than 60. While the average age of citizens of Japan and South Korea was between eighty-five and ninety years.
On this occasion, Assistant Director PBM Kashif Saleem, Divisional Director Social Welfare, CEO Health Dr. Zafar, DHO Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, Syed Haider Ali and others were present.
APP/kmr-sak
Recent Stories
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 Illegal arm holders apprehended2 minutes ago
-
Eight members of two gangs arrested2 minutes ago
-
Missing rent collection mechanism causing bln of rupees' losses annually to QMC2 minutes ago
-
10,000 cheques distributed among 438, 547 deserving families under KP Ramzan Relief package2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner briefed about cleanliness drive2 minutes ago
-
Over 2.6 mln out-of-school children in Pakistan question mark on education system: Dr Abrar2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for replacing open manhole covers immediately2 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of rare, ancient manuscripts of Holy Quran inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day seminar at Govt Murray College Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
PHC directs KP Assembly speakers to administer oath to members on reserved seats12 minutes ago
-
All possible steps to be taken to root out scourge of terrorism: Tarar12 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM20 minutes ago