Seminar On Rural Development Partnership Held At Sargodha University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A seminar on 'Partnership for Rural Development: Cooperation and Coordination' was organised at the University of Sargodha (UoS) by the Department of Economics, in which Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Mohammad Ajamal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Dean Information Technology University Prof. Dr. Tausif Tawqeer, Principal College of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayat, Chairperson Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, other faculty members and students participated.
Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasised the need to take advantage of technology for agricultural development and empower local communities by promoting inclusive development under public-private partnership. He said that coordination between the government institutions, non-profit organisations, educational institutions and the private sector is very important for rural development.
The Sargodha commissioner also stressed the need for coordination in resource allocation, knowledge sharing and implementation of development projects to ensure long-term plans for sustainable development in the villages of Sargodha division.
He also talked about promoting the cooperation of teachers, students and district administration of economics department for rural development.
Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that rural areas play an important role in the overall socioeconomic development of our society. The initiation of survey by the administration to ensure rural economic development indicates that development work will soon take place in the rural areas.
The vice-chancellor further said that the University of Sargodha would fully cooperate with the district administration for other matters including surveying to implement rural development projects so that the problems faced by the residents of rural areas can be solved.
Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan emphasised the importance of partnership to tackle the multi-faceted challenges faced by rural communities, Emphasizing the need for concrete measures to solve the problems of rural areas, he said that cooperation in advancing sustainable development at the grassroots level.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two female drug smugglers7 minutes ago
-
RPO gives away certificates to 11 policemen7 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Lahore University Media Studies visits PSCA17 minutes ago
-
PTI spokespersons receiving instructions from jail to harm Pakistan: Tarar26 minutes ago
-
HCCI sets March 31 as deadline for membership renewal27 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Maari Petroleum Iftar table at PIMS27 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on vegetables' supply chain27 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 630,000 fine on six FBOs27 minutes ago
-
Local govt minister pledges to make 'Clean Punjab' campaign mass movement37 minutes ago
-
Police arrests three accused in double murder case37 minutes ago
-
ECP finalizes arrangements for conducting Senate by-elections on Thursday37 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP holds meeting over law, order46 minutes ago