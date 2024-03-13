Open Menu

Seminar On Rural Development Partnership Held At Sargodha University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A seminar on 'Partnership for Rural Development: Cooperation and Coordination' was organised at the University of Sargodha (UoS) by the Department of Economics, in which Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Mohammad Ajamal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Dean Information Technology University Prof. Dr. Tausif Tawqeer, Principal College of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayat, Chairperson Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, other faculty members and students participated.

Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasised the need to take advantage of technology for agricultural development and empower local communities by promoting inclusive development under public-private partnership. He said that coordination between the government institutions, non-profit organisations, educational institutions and the private sector is very important for rural development.

The Sargodha commissioner also stressed the need for coordination in resource allocation, knowledge sharing and implementation of development projects to ensure long-term plans for sustainable development in the villages of Sargodha division.

He also talked about promoting the cooperation of teachers, students and district administration of economics department for rural development.

Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that rural areas play an important role in the overall socioeconomic development of our society. The initiation of survey by the administration to ensure rural economic development indicates that development work will soon take place in the rural areas.

The vice-chancellor further said that the University of Sargodha would fully cooperate with the district administration for other matters including surveying to implement rural development projects so that the problems faced by the residents of rural areas can be solved.

Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan emphasised the importance of partnership to tackle the multi-faceted challenges faced by rural communities, Emphasizing the need for concrete measures to solve the problems of rural areas, he said that cooperation in advancing sustainable development at the grassroots level.

