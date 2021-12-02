Seminar on violence against women held

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Speakers at seminar titled " sexual harassment in health institutions" urged all stakeholders to make people aware about anti-harassment legislations and laws for it's effective implementation to end crimes against women.

The seminar, organized by the Northwest Institute of Health Sciences in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW), was a part of 16-day activism campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The seminar was attended by Chairperson KPCSW, Rifat Sardar, Director Higher Education Regulatory Authority Peshawar, Fauzia Shehzad, MPA Nasreen Khattak, principal North West Institute of Health Sciences Principal, doctors, paramedic staff and social workers.

Chairperson, KPCSW, Rifat Sardar while speaking on the occasion said harassment was a crime which could not be tolerated anywhere, especially at workplaces.

She said violence against women was a major human rights violation for which KP government was doing it's the best.

She stressed the need of collective efforts to fight against sexual violence by creating more awareness, saying no to violence in all forms and manifestations.

The speakers highlighted negative effects of growing trend of sexual harassment in education and other institutions and stressed the need of understanding anti-harassment laws and knowing the procedure for reporting such violations to appropriate plateforms.

They said it was the responsibility of the management and heads of the organizations to ensure implementation of code of conduct and to create awareness for reducing incidence of sexual harassment.

They emphasized upon the key role of paramedics to avoid incidents of sexual harassment and child abuse in hospitals by treating patients with dignity and respect.

The speakers said parents, teachers and institutions role was paramount in creating good children, students, professionals and secure society to end violence in all shapes.

