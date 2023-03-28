Seminar, walk held to mark Zakat Day to raise awareness

On the direction of the Punjab Zakat administration, a seminar and walk were organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur to mark Zakat Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):On the direction of the Punjab Zakat administration, a seminar and walk were organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur to mark Zakat Day.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed related to the relief schemes of the Zakat Department of Punjab. Due to the decrease in the collection of the Zakat funds, the number of beneficiaries of the department is also decreasing.

During the walk, District Zakat Officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal appealed to philanthropists to deposit their Zakat in the accounts of the Zakat and Usher Department, State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Muslim Commercial Bank, so that the maximum number of deserving people can get the benefit. He said that the facilities can also be provided to the poor people and new schemes can be launched for deserving people with the collected Zakat.