UrduPoint.com

Seminar, Walk Held To Mark Zakat Day To Raise Awareness

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Seminar, walk held to mark Zakat Day to raise awareness

On the direction of the Punjab Zakat administration, a seminar and walk were organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur to mark Zakat Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):On the direction of the Punjab Zakat administration, a seminar and walk were organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur to mark Zakat Day.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed related to the relief schemes of the Zakat Department of Punjab. Due to the decrease in the collection of the Zakat funds, the number of beneficiaries of the department is also decreasing.

During the walk, District Zakat Officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal appealed to philanthropists to deposit their Zakat in the accounts of the Zakat and Usher Department, State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Muslim Commercial Bank, so that the maximum number of deserving people can get the benefit. He said that the facilities can also be provided to the poor people and new schemes can be launched for deserving people with the collected Zakat.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Punjab Bahawalpur Muslim Commercial Bank Bank Of Punjab

Recent Stories

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

57 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

57 minutes ago
 Imran maligning institutions for political gains: ..

Imran maligning institutions for political gains: Raja Riaz

23 minutes ago
 Digital system introduced to develop exam system o ..

Digital system introduced to develop exam system on modern lines: Chairman Baloc ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haemat ..

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haematology Clinic at Ras Al Khaimah ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Mari ..

Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Maritime Academy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.