Senate body for strict SOPs observance at cattle markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat to implement anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly in cattle markets in wake of surging Covid-19 situation in the city.

The committee that met here with Mohsin Aziz in the chair also asked the Islamabad administration to ensure Implementation of SOPs across the city in true letter and spirit.

Discussing the COVID 19 (Prevention and Hoarding) Bill, 2021, the members recommended that a limit must be linked with the sales from the shop to the consumer.

They said that the definitions for distributors, wholesalers and retailers must be specified along with each ones limit.

While being briefed by the Ministry of Interior on Child Labour, the committee was informed that a survey would be conducted in Islamabad next month to collect data on child labour to fight the menace effectively.

The Chairman Committee said the laws related to child labours must be implemented rigorously to ensure curbing of the menace at local level.

The meeting commenced with details of an untoward incident that took place on July 12, 2021 when a man was seen wielding weapons in front of Parliament House.

The members asserted that it was a major security lapse and regular snap checks must be conducted to ensure that no such incident was repeated in the future. The committee sought detail report on the incident.

Regarding the Suo Moto Notice that was taken by Chairman Committee, about a viral video; the committee was informed that the victim couple was hesitant to reveal their identity which makes the case tricky. The main accused along with the seven other accomplices are in custody.

The members of the Committee stressed the need for reviving up security. It was asserted that an example must be set so that such incidents were not repeated. Penalties must be publicized so that deterrence is created.

The meeting was attended by Senatorors, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Samina Mumtaz, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Shahadat Awan, Fawzia Arshad, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Ali Sabzwari and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments.