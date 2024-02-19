Open Menu

Senate Passes “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Senate passes “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Senate convened on Monday and passed The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, clause-by-clause to enhance and standardize pharmacy education across the country, aiming to cultivate professionally skilled human resources.

Senator Mushaq Ahmed introduced the bill, which aimed to grant recognition to qualified pharmacists and foster opportunities for postgraduate specialized diploma programs to enhance their skills.

Additionally, it seeks to curb and prohibit unchecked and substandard pharmacy education programs through robust recognition procedures and prohibitions.

The prevailing pharmacy Act was promulgated in 1967 in a time when the country was deficient of relevant qualified professional human resources.

Couples of universities were awarding degree in Pharmacy i-e, university of the Punjab and university of Karachi, whereas now there are almost 100 institutes conducing Pharmacy Degree Courses and more than 200 institutes imparting education in Pharmacy Technician programs.

There is dire need of drastic amendments to live decades old pharmacy act.

The existing Pharmacy Act provides for registration of Pharmacists persons other than those not holding a relevant qualification in Pharmacy.

While internationally health professions are being segregated in different categories of healthcare service delivery levels and updated to meet the challenges of modern medical and healthcare services deliveries thereof with appropriate professional recognitions.

To meet the requirements of legally qualified and professionally competent human resources in the health care sector both inland and to the international market, this professional segregation through amendments in the existing act is unavoidable.

Related Topics

Karachi Senate Education Punjab Market

Recent Stories

PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts

PTI announces alliance with SIC, MWM to form govts

18 minutes ago
 IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three ..

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders

2 hours ago
 IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

4 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

5 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

5 hours ago
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan