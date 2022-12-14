UrduPoint.com

Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy Calls On AJK President; Discusses Deteriorating Human Rights Situation In IIOJK

Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, at Kashmir House on Wednesday, and discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern including the worsening situation of human rights situation in IIOJK.

Both the leaders reiterated to continue raising the Kashmir dispute at every forum within and outside the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the President AJK asked the senator to raise the issue of Kashmir in the Senate of Pakistan and also play her role regarding the formation of a caucus committee in the American Congress so that the voice of Kashmiris could be raised effectively in the United States.

President AJK assured Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy of his full cooperation in this regard.

Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy also assured the AJK President that she would raise her voice effectively on the Kashmir issue in the Senate, especially in the US Congress, and devote all her energy in forming a caucus committee on the Kashmir issue.

