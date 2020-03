BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior journalist and chief editor of a local newspaper, Gulzar Hussain Rahi has passed away.

He was suffering from prolonged ailment.

He remained member Bahawalpur press club and played a pivotal role for promotion of positive journalism.

His funeral ceremonies were attended by a large number of people and he was laid to rest in local graveyard.