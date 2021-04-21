UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Seven held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :):Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the teams of various police stations arrested Imran Ali, Kashif Sohail, Toseef Haider, Salman, Muhammad Baksh, Sharjeel and Salman from different areas of the district and recovered 20 liters liquor and 8.135 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

15 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

24 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

30 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.