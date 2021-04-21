Seven held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :):Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the teams of various police stations arrested Imran Ali, Kashif Sohail, Toseef Haider, Salman, Muhammad Baksh, Sharjeel and Salman from different areas of the district and recovered 20 liters liquor and 8.135 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.