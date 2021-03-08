UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven-KM Long Shoga To Gokand Road In Buner Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Seven-KM long Shoga to Gokand Road in Buner inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W) Riaz Khan Monday said that ongoing projects would be timely completed for development of Buner district.

He was talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of seven kilometre-long Shoga to Gokand Road in Gokand Buner which would be constructed at an estimated cost of 159.95 million.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Akbar Khan was also present on the occasion.

The function was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Buner General Secretary Kabir Khan, Youth President Subhan Khan, PTI district leaders, party workers and public in large numbers.

The CM's Special Assistant Riaz Khan said the government was providing facilities to the people at their doorsteps and projects in this regard were yielding results.

The opposition was out to oust the government but that was distant dream on their part as the people fully support the policies of the current government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan shattered their dreams by taking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

He said that no compromise would be made on national interest and welfare of people, adding no one was above the law and no obstacle would be tolerated in this regard.

Riaz Khan said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved billions of rupees for the development of Buner.

Health and education, road construction, water supply and power projects were going in full swing. He said that on the basis of performance, the people had trusted PTI for the second time and the party would meet the expectations of the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Vote Road Buner Kabir Khan Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

11 minutes ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

13 minutes ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

25 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

35 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

37 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.