Seven-KM long Shoga to Gokand Road in Buner inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W) Riaz Khan Monday said that ongoing projects would be timely completed for development of Buner district.

He was talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of seven kilometre-long Shoga to Gokand Road in Gokand Buner which would be constructed at an estimated cost of 159.95 million.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Akbar Khan was also present on the occasion.

The function was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Buner General Secretary Kabir Khan, Youth President Subhan Khan, PTI district leaders, party workers and public in large numbers.

The CM's Special Assistant Riaz Khan said the government was providing facilities to the people at their doorsteps and projects in this regard were yielding results.

The opposition was out to oust the government but that was distant dream on their part as the people fully support the policies of the current government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan shattered their dreams by taking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

He said that no compromise would be made on national interest and welfare of people, adding no one was above the law and no obstacle would be tolerated in this regard.

Riaz Khan said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved billions of rupees for the development of Buner.

Health and education, road construction, water supply and power projects were going in full swing. He said that on the basis of performance, the people had trusted PTI for the second time and the party would meet the expectations of the public.