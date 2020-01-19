UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SFD Sets Up Flour Sales' Points At Subsidized Rate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

SFD sets up flour sales' points at subsidized rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh food Department (SFD) has set up flour sales' points in a bid to facilitate people at inexpensive rate.

SFD Deputy Director Zahid Hussain Baloch Sunday informed that the flour is being sold out at Rs45 per kilogram at these sales' points against the prevailing price of Rs60 to Rs65 per kilogram in the open market.

He said 18 flour sales' points has been set up in different areas of Hyderabad.

He said the sales' points will continue until the flour prices come down in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Price Sunday Market

More Stories From Pakistan

