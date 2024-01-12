Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from electoral contest

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leaders announce withdrawal at the moment when the party has announced tickets for the leaders for fast approaching 2024 elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) Shafqat Mahmood, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has officially declared his decision to abstain from contesting in any constituency for the upcoming elections. The announcement was made through a message posted on the social relations website X.

Having previously submitted nomination papers for NA-128 and PP-170, Shafqat Mahmood has chosen to withdraw from the electoral race.

In his statement, Mahmood clarified that he would not be a candidate for any seat in the forthcoming elections. He expressed his reliance on the support of Allah for the collective well-being.