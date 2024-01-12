Shafqat Mahmood Withdraws From Electoral Contest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 10:12 PM
The PTI leaders announce withdrawal at the moment when the party has announced tickets for the leaders for fast approaching 2024 elections.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) Shafqat Mahmood, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has officially declared his decision to abstain from contesting in any constituency for the upcoming elections. The announcement was made through a message posted on the social relations website X.
Having previously submitted nomination papers for NA-128 and PP-170, Shafqat Mahmood has chosen to withdraw from the electoral race.
In his statement, Mahmood clarified that he would not be a candidate for any seat in the forthcoming elections. He expressed his reliance on the support of Allah for the collective well-being.
