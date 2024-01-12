Open Menu

Shafqat Mahmood Withdraws From Electoral Contest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from electoral contest

The PTI leaders announce withdrawal at the moment when the party has announced tickets for the leaders for fast approaching 2024 elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) Shafqat Mahmood, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has officially declared his decision to abstain from contesting in any constituency for the upcoming elections. The announcement was made through a message posted on the social relations website X.

Having previously submitted nomination papers for NA-128 and PP-170, Shafqat Mahmood has chosen to withdraw from the electoral race.

In his statement, Mahmood clarified that he would not be a candidate for any seat in the forthcoming elections. He expressed his reliance on the support of Allah for the collective well-being.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From Race Nomination Papers NA-128 PP-170

Recent Stories

Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation ..

Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab

21 minutes ago
 KP Information Minister stresses for bringing May ..

KP Information Minister stresses for bringing May 9 perpetrators to justice

21 minutes ago
 JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour o ..

JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour of Achakzai

21 minutes ago
 PFA seals two food factories

PFA seals two food factories

21 minutes ago
 LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against r ..

LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers

30 minutes ago
 SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Ea ..

SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'

30 minutes ago
Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in ..

Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad

30 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve law & order situation ..

Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC

30 minutes ago
 MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in H ..

MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in Hyderabad

30 minutes ago
 Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost econom ..

Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..

33 minutes ago
 Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness ..

Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal

33 minutes ago
 DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pin ..

DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan