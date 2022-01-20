Shah condemns bomb blast in Lahore

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has strongly condemned the bomb blast at Pan Mandi in Lahore's Anarkali area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has strongly condemned the bomb blast at Pan Mandi in Lahore's Anarkali area.

Shah in a statement issued here, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

"I pray to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the deceased and I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the sad and tragic incident."He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken immediate notice of the incident and hopefully those involved would be brought to justice soon.