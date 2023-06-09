Shahadat Awan describes federal budget as pro-poor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Friday described the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 as pro-poor and highlighted the various initiatives proposed for the upliftment of marginalized segments of society.

Speaking to the media outside the parliament house, the minister emphasized that the budget was designed to address the problems faced by the poor.

The government, he said, was fully aware of the challenges faced by the common man, and the proposed development projects in the budget aim to resolve economic issues and provide opportunities for earning a livelihood for the poor.

The minister further stated that the government has outlined several plans to uplift the low and middle-income classes, with a particular focus on empowering the country's youth.

He said under the PM's Youth business and Agriculture Loan scheme, the government plans to provide small and medium loans with easy installments to the youth, with an allocated amount of Rs 10 billion as a mark-up subsidy in the next fiscal year.

Additionally, 50,000 IT graduates will receive professional training, and they will be encouraged to obtain loans from banks to start their own businesses, he added.

Awan said the government has also proposed the establishment of the Pakistan Endowment Fund, with an allocated amount of Rs 5 billion, to provide financial support to outstanding students in schools and colleges.

The minister also commended the government for increasing the allocation for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which supports the poor in the country.