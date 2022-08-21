UrduPoint.com

Shahadat Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) Conference Held At PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The 13th Martyrdom Conference of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) was organized at the Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Muttahida Ulema Front Pakistan here Sunday.

The conference was chaired by the chairman of the peace committee, Allama Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, while the Chairman of Green Task Force, Dr Jamal Nasir and the Chairman of Central Imam Hussain Council, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, attended the conference as special guests.

Dr Jamal Nasir, in his address, said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS)was an eternal and matchless chapter in the history of islam.

Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life and family for the religion of his grandfather and raised the word of truth in front of Yazid.

He added that the incident of Karbala was a bright name of reality and a message of peace in the battle between truth and falsehood.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazanfar Mehndi said that by promoting the preaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS), terrorism and sectarianism could be ended worldwide.

He added that all sects and religions jointly celebrated Imam Ale-Maqam's memory this year in Muharram al-Haram.

Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari said that if sectarianism and terrorism end, the country's peace and stability will automatically be strengthened.

Allama Salim Hyder said that Imam raised the name of truth and erased falsehood.

All over the world, writers and poets have paid more and more tributes to Imam Hussain, he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Agha Nair Abbas, Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Sabtain Raza Lodhi, Maulana Muhammad Amin Ansari, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Muhammad Hafeez Mughal, Akhlaq Zaidi, Hafaz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Sajjad Hamdani, Allama Zeeshan from the conference. Shahani, Tahir Abbas, Advocate Laila Muzamil Kayani, Haji Abdul Hameed and other speakers highlighted the achievements of Karbala martyrs.

A large number of people participated in the conference. At the end of the conference, Mahfil Masalma was also organized in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS).

