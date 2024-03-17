Open Menu

Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A fitness club named Shaheed Constable Mohsin Abbas has been inaugurated

at Police Lines here on Sunday.

Constable Mohsin's father and RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui inaugurated the club.

DPO Mohammad Faisal Kamran, Additional SP and SP investigation were also

present on the occasion.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the fitness club had been equipped with

modern facilities and modern physical exercise equipment had been installed

while trained staff would provide necessary training to the employees.

On the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui paying tribute to the martyrs,

said that special measures had been taken for taking care of the physical health

of police employees.

The fitness club has been named after Shaheed constable Mohsin Abbas.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

13 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

16 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

16 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

16 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

16 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

16 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan