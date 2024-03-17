Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A fitness club named Shaheed Constable Mohsin Abbas has been inaugurated

at Police Lines here on Sunday.

Constable Mohsin's father and RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui inaugurated the club.

DPO Mohammad Faisal Kamran, Additional SP and SP investigation were also

present on the occasion.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the fitness club had been equipped with

modern facilities and modern physical exercise equipment had been installed

while trained staff would provide necessary training to the employees.

On the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui paying tribute to the martyrs,

said that special measures had been taken for taking care of the physical health

of police employees.

The fitness club has been named after Shaheed constable Mohsin Abbas.