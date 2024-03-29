Shahid Hameed Rind Appointed As Balochistan Spokesperson
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Balochistan government has appointed Senior Journalist Shahid Hameed Rind as Spokesperson to Government of Balochsitan.
A notification issued by the Chief Secretary Office said. “ Chief Minister Balochistan has been pleased to appoint Shahid Hameed Rind, as Spokesperson to Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further order”, notification read.
