Open Menu

Shariah Board Pakistan Sets Minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya At Rs 300 For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the Shariah board Pakistan, Sheikh Al-Hadith Professor Dr. Mufti Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Jalali Thursday announced that the minimum Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya for fasting this year was set at Rs 300 per person, roughly equivalent to two kilograms of wheat flour.

In a statement, he emphasized the importance of philanthropists and affluent individuals contributing Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya in accordance with their financial capacity, with values set at Rs 600 for oats, Rs 2,400 for dates, and Rs 4,400 for raisins.

Similarly, he outlined the Fidya rates for fasting the entire month of Ramazan, which are Rs 9,000 for wheat flour,

Rs 18,000 for oats, Rs 72,000 for dates, and Rs 132,000 for raisins.

Dr. Jalali clarified that Fidya for fasting was intended for individuals who were chronically ill or unable to fast with no prospect of recovery.

Travelers and those temporarily unable to fast were obligated to make up for missed fasts, as Fidya could not be a substitute for abstaining from fasting, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan National University Mufti From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

43 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan