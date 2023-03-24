UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Memon For Starting Work On BRT Yellow Line At Earliest

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday, said that work on the BRT Yellow Line project will start soon with the assistance of the World Bank

The minister while chairing a meeting held here to review public transport projects, directed the transport department to resolve issues in the construction of the bus depot of the Yellow Line project and fast-track tender process of the new Jam Sadiq Bridge to ensure the award of tender in the coming month.

The meeting attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Hakeem and Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq also reviewed matters pertaining to People's Bus Service, Electric Bus, BRT Red Line and Orange Line projects in detail.

The meeting decided to start new routes of the People's Electric Bus Service in the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak as the transport department was bringing more electric buses under the project.

Sharjeel Memon sought a weekly progress report on the development of BRT Red Line and said that citizens were facing difficulties due to ongoing work so the Sindh government wanted to complete, at the earliest, the most important project for improving the public transport infrastructure of Karachi.

Government has issued Rs.400 million to the contractors of the BRT Red Line project, he said and instructed them to carry out round the clock work on lot 1 and lot 2 of the project in shifts.

Sharjeel Memon said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has laid the foundation stone of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Korangi and inaugurated Johar Chowrangi flyover projects recently while he has also directed for the completion of other development projects of Karachi at the earliest.

"The people of Karachi have given a massive mandate to the Pakistan People's Party in the local elections and we are committed to come up to their expectations", he vowed.

