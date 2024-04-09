Open Menu

Shawwal Moon Sighted, Eid On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Shawwal moon sighted, Eid on Wednesday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram has been sighted at various places of the country therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with traditional fervor across the nation on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram has been sighted at various places of the country therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with traditional fervor across the nation on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference along with his respective colleagues of both Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, he informed that they have received a number of testimonies of moon sighting for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram from various areas of the country.

After evaluating all testimonies in the parameters of Shariah regarding the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram’s moon sighting, Maulana Azad said the committee has reached a unanimous conclusion that the first Shawwal-ul-Mukarram, 1445 AH would fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Concluding his remarks, he fervently prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the nation. Additionally, he beseeched for divine intervention for the innocent people of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have been rendering numerous sacrifices in pursuit of their just resolutions.

A pivotal meeting of the national moon sighting body was held to determine the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Headed by Maulana Azad, the meeting witnessed the participation of esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Among the notable attendees were Religious Affairs Ministry Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, along with prominent figures such as Allama Muhammad Dr. Hussain Akbar, Mufti Fazl Jamil Rizvi, and Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, among others.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar also contributed to the deliberations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Technology Palestine Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Jammu Progress April Mufti All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

5 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

5 minutes ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

8 minutes ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

8 minutes ago
 Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv am ..

Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

14 minutes ago
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout ..

Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling

15 minutes ago
 SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive exam ..

SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022

15 minutes ago
 Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregation ..

Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

15 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in ..

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

21 minutes ago
 District police distributes Eid gifts among famili ..

District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan