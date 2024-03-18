Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, programs,initiatives, ICT infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with a delegation from Huawei Pakistan and discussed about various programs, initiatives, and ICT infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with a delegation from Huawei Pakistan and discussed about various programs, initiatives, and ICT infrastructure. The Huawei team led by Ethan Sun, CEO Huawei Pakistan said a news release.

The Minister shared the Ministry’s vision of digitalizing Pakistan, create opportunities for the youth and leverage technology to build capacity and achieve economic growth.

Mr Sun said, as a key a stakeholder contributing to the digitalization of the economy and the country, Huawei is committed to creating a fully connected, intelligent world.”

The meeting was attended by Mr Jahanzeb Rahim, Member Telecom, Mr Faisal Ratyal, DG Telecom, Dr Babar Majid Bhatti, CEO, NITB. Mr Ahmed Bilal Masud, Director Subsidiary Board, Mr Shahzad Rasheed, CEO Huawei Cloud, Mr Yu Shaoning, Deputy CEO Public Affairs and Mr Saad Talha Saeed, Director Public Affairs Government Relations.

Pakistan has immense potential in the ICT space; Students from Pakistan won the second and third prizes in the Network Track and third prize in the Innovation Track at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final, competing with more than 120,000 students from more than 2,000 universities from 74 countries and regions around the world.

Huawei has designed a Super App that serves as a one-stop digital ecosystem connecting government services, and service hotlines, providing health and education services and connecting to various mini-apps. With internet connectivity, this app can create smart cities across Pakistan.