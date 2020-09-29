Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountability court today

(@fidahassanain)

NAB officials will produce Shehbaz Sharif before an accountability court in Lahore to seek his physical remand in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before an accountability court in Lahore to seek his physical remand for interrogation.

The NAB officials will produce him before the court for his further remand in Rs 7 billion money-laundering case.

Strict security arrangements have been made outside the premises of the judicial complex where the accountability courts are located as heavy police contingents have been deployed there, containers have been put on the roads leading to and from the judicial complex except the way from where Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before the court: The Chaburji side.

Barbed wires and heavy barriers are there in front of Secretariat and on the road behind the provincial planning department. Large number of PML-N workers and leaders are expected outside the judicial complex.

This is not for the first time that shehbaz Sharif is being produced before the accountability courts. PML since the PTI government came into power two years ago. He is produced time and again before the accountability courts for his alleged involvement in corruption cases.

On Monday, a LHC division bench denied him bail after which NAB officials arrested him from outside the courtroom.

“I was made victim of political revenge,” said Shehbaz Sharif while surrendering himself before the NAB officials.

The Opposition leaders, especially Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif and demanded his immediate release. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lambasted PTI and the NAB officials over arrest of her party Chief Shehbaz Sharif.

“If there had been justice in the country Asim Bajwa and his family would have been behind the jail instead of Shehbaz Sharif,” said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that judges and courts were not free and were continuously being pressurized.

She also stated that media was also under attack. Maryam Nawaz also saluted Shehbaz Sharif for his unwavering support and standing by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, and vowed to keep continue agenda of All Parties Conference.

She also questioned the process of accountability in the country and shunned away all rumors that there was any possibility of division in the ranks of PML-N.