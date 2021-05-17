UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif's Name Placed On ECL: Sheikh Rashid

Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Shehbaz Sharif's name placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval of Federal cabinet.

A sub-committee of the federal cabinet had recommended to place Shehbaz's name on the ECL last week following request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the minister told journalists here.

Addressing a press conference, he said Shehbaz Sharif could not travel abroad after his name being placed on the ECL as he was facing multiple corruption references filed by the NAB.

As the United Kingdom (UK) has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly via Qatar for London, he informed.

"Five people from Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. If Shehbaz leaves now he will never return just like his brother, " the minister observed.

The minister said all the co-accused in NAB reference were already placed on ECL, adding that " If Shehbaz wants he can file a review petition within 15 days."/More

